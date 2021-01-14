Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.03 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in American International Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

