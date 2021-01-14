Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.20 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 690,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,698,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 611,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,113,000 after buying an additional 108,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

NYSE TRV opened at $142.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

