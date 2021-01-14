Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

