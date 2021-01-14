Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

