Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $89,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.73. 1,045,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

