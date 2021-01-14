Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) COO Sells $489,610.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincent Retort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00.

Lumentum stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lumentum by 1,715.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

