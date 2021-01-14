Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.37. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumos Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.40% of Lumos Pharma worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

