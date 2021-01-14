M. Kraus & Co Acquires 2,778 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 39,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 122,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.06 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

