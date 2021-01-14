M. Kraus & Co Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,716,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 598,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $166,142,000 after purchasing an additional 557,765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 818,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,215,000 after purchasing an additional 476,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,690,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $469,276,000 after purchasing an additional 459,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.