M. Kraus & Co Sells 812 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kraus & Co lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.8% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 60.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,177,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

