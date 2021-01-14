M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) (LON:WINK) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. M Winkworth PLC has a one year low of GBX 65.26 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 139.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.22%. M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L)’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

M Winkworth PLC (WINK.L) Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

