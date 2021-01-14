Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Update

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mace Security International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 156,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39. Mace Security International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

Get Mace Security International alerts:

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.