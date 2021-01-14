Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 5.1% Higher

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.86. 26,718,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 26,834,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

