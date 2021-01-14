Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.01. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$248.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.06.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (MPC.TO) (TSE:MPC)

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

