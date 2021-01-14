Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.98. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.