Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

