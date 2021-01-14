Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) vs. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Financial Comparison

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magnite and Wix.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 5 0 3.00 Wix.com 0 1 15 0 2.94

Magnite presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.16%. Wix.com has a consensus price target of $297.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Wix.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Magnite.

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Wix.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 19.61 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -74.03 Wix.com $761.09 million 18.53 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -256.07

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnite beats Wix.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

