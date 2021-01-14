Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 146.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $31.51 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

