MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $35.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MakeMyTrip traded as high as $31.78 and last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 8963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

