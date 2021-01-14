Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

MBUU traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. 7,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $81.81.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,969,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

