MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 7%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 3,357,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,246,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get MannKind alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 34,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 79.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,156,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,420 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in MannKind by 81.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 707,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.