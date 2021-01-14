Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAPIF opened at $2.11 on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.