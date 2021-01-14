Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post $10.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.77 million. Marchex posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $87.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $87.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $50.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marchex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

