MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $48.00 price target on the stock. MarineMax traded as high as $43.42 and last traded at $43.25. 689,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 539,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock worth $3,509,232. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $118,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

