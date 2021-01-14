Mark Lumpkin, Jr. Sells 29,976 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $397.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.84.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 252.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

