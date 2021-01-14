Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

MMC opened at $113.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

