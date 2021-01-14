Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $280.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.71.

Shares of MASI opened at $276.27 on Thursday. Masimo has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.33 and a 200 day moving average of $238.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $11,899,328.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,749 shares in the company, valued at $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,781 shares of company stock worth $50,364,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Masimo by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

