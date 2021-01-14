Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

MTCH opened at $155.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. Match Group has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $159.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 676.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares in the last quarter.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

