Matthew L. Posard Purchases 33,898 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Matthew L. Posard purchased 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DermTech stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $766.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.60. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

