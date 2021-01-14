McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. McAfee traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 665134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Get McAfee alerts:

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.