MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Receives $26.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

MDU stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $27.83. 938,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,793. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

