Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Up 5.8%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.36. 603,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 165,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

