Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $105.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.