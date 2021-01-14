MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.80.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,321. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

About MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.