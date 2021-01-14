MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$5.25

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.58.

MEG stock opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$503,688.26.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

