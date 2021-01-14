Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) (CVE:MDV) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) (CVE:MDV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$77,957.10 and a PE ratio of -0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Megastar Development Corp. (MDV.V) Company Profile (CVE:MDV)

Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.

