MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) versus Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Financial Review

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genetic Technologies and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 5,927.25 -$4.09 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $13.29 million 46.53 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -9.76

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MeiraGTx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genetic Technologies and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00

MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.97%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A MeiraGTx -283.20% -29.14% -17.49%

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats MeiraGTx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

