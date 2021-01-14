Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Gap Up to $2.10

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.45. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 5,572 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

