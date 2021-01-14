Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,306,000 after buying an additional 82,005 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

