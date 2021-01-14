Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mercury General by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mercury General by 54.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCY. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

MCY opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $55.71.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

