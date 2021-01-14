Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Merit Medical saw overall revenue growth within its Cardiovascular unit. The company is on track to complete the movement of more than 14 production lines and consolidate several facilities before year-end. The CE mark for the Merit WRAPSODY Endoprosthesis Stent System and its commercialization in the European Union continue to buoy optimism. The recent FDA approval for the WRAPSODY Arterial Venous access Efficacy (WAVE) IDE trial is encouraging. Merit Medical exited the third quarter of 2020 on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. However, we are concerned about the revenue decline at its Endoscopy segment. Contraction in gross margin is a concern as well. Further, economic stagnation due to the outbreak adds to the woes.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

MMSI stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -106.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 193,160 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

