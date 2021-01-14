Merrick D. Okamoto Sells 632,000 Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,148,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MARA stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 4.22.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. ValuEngine cut Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.