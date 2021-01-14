Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 2027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $665.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85,740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 390.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44,654 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

