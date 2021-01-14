Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,343. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -421.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.74 and its 200 day moving average is $257.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $562,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,231 shares of company stock worth $2,294,115. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

