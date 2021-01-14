Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the mining company on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

MSB stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $362.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.