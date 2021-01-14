Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,303 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after buying an additional 315,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 138,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.32. 2,278,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock worth $2,817,600 in the last three months. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

