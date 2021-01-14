Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,540 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 518,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 254,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 202,926 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $34.41. 1,023,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

