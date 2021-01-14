Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet accounts for about 1.9% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,949,447.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,881 shares of company stock worth $6,702,557 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QNST stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 369,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,616. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

