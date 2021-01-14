Metalore Resources Limited (MET.V) (CVE:MET) Trading Up 4.8%

Metalore Resources Limited (MET.V) (CVE:MET) shares were up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.84. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a market cap of C$5.04 million and a PE ratio of -9.04.

Metalore Resources Limited (MET.V) Company Profile (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the natural gas production and gold exploration in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

