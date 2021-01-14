Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBNKF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Investec cut shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Metro Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.